RuPaul’s Drag Race 'Werq the World Tour' coming to Caesars Windsor
The world’s largest drag production is making its way to Windsor as The Colosseum stage welcomes RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour on Aug. 6.
Performers Asia O’Hara, Daya Betty, Jorgeous, Kandy Muse, Naomi Smalls, Plastique and select finalists from Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be in Windsor for the tour, presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and MTV.
In RuPaul’s hit reality show, drag queens battle it out in feats of fashion, acting and comedy to become “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” The show has run for 15 seasons in the U.S. alone, with a number of spin-offs around the world. The show has been nominated for 56 Emmy’s, taking home 26 of them.
Tickets for the tour, live at Caesars Windsor on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m., will go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Mar.17. Tickets can be purchased through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on show days from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
