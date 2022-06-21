Rural Alberta homeowner accused of shooting at man trying to steal gas: RCMP
Two men are facing charges after an attempted gas theft preceded a shooting in rural Alberta, RCMP announced Tuesday.
Mounties allege that 26-year-old Jermaine Steinhauer attempted to steal gas from Earl Roger Flinn, 55, on his property near Vilna, Alta., on Saturday.
Police said Flinn confronted the man and "discharged a firearm" but no one was injured.
Officers responded to Highway 28 near Spedden, Alta., where both men were detained.
Steinhauer, who is from Saddle Lake, is charged with:
- Theft under $5000
- Possession of stolen property over $5000
- Possession of stolen property under $5000
- Flight from police
- Driving while prohibited
Flinn is charged with:
- Possession of an unauthorized firearm
- Discharging a firearm with intent
- Possession of a dangerous weapon
- Careless use of a firearm
Both men have been released with conditions and are scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on July 14.
RCMP did not specify what Steinhauer is accused of stealing or how many shots Flinn is accused of firing.
Vilna is located roughly 140 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
-
One dead in fatal collision near MorleyOne person died in a fatal collision Tuesday night near Morley.
-
Cataractes rally to clip Oil Kings 4-3 in Memorial CupForward Pierrick Dube of the Shawinigan Cataractes admitted that watching opening night action at the Memorial Cup instead of playing in it pumped up his team's anxiety levels.
-
Pure Country hosts Tampon Tuesday drop-off eventPure Country 91.7 is looking to help those experiencing period poverty through Tampon Tuesday drop-off days.
-
Truck fire shuts down eastbound lanes of 401 near IngersollOPP responded to a tractor trailer fire that shut down a portion of the eastbound 401, just west of Ingersoll Tuesday evening
-
STARS unveils $13M helicopter as part of fleet modernizationThere is a new state-of-the-art lifeline in the skies above Alberta.
-
'Anger and frustration': Talks stall as health minister blindsides B.C. doctorsThe rocky relationship between the provincial government and B.C.’s physicians appears further damaged in the wake of a surprise offer to new doctors graduating medical school.
-
B.C. high school unveils art attempting to bridge truth and reconciliationA high school class in Metro Vancouver chose National Indigenous People’s Day to unveil a piece of art which students hope will continue to educate and inspire for years to come.
-
Kenney promotes Alberta energy to U.S. as time as leader winds downAfter visiting the U.S. capital twice earlier this year, this week Premier Jason Kenney is on the hill once again to encourage the American market to expand Alberta oil imports, with the trip raising questions among political pundits.
-
$10-a-day child care spots to double in B.C., but system still faces challengesAdvocates warn if the B.C. government doesn't address wages and benefits for professionals in the child-care sector, expansion of the province’s $10-a-day program could be stalled.