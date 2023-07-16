Rural cemeteries targeted by lawn equipment thieves

Waterloo Regional Police say thieves have stolen lawn equipment from cemeteries in Wilmot and Woolwich Townships.

All three were hit in the last two days.

One, at the cemetery connected to Zion Philipsburg Evangelical Lutheran Church on Erbs Road in Baden, happened sometime between 9 p.m. on July 14 and 12 p.m. on July 15.

Police say someone broke into a tool shed and stole outdoor power equipment.

Two other cemeteries have also reported a similar incident.

The items stolen include grass trimmers, push mowers and lawn tractors.

Police are reminding property owners and keepers to ensure all sheds are locked and to secure any valuable tools.