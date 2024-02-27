Rural custodians vote in favour of new agreement
Custodians in Seine River School Division will back on the job Thursday after going on strike.
Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) says in a release Tuesday custodians from Seine River School Division (SRSD) voted to accept SRSD’s latest offer.
“The bargaining committee always knew that a deal could be reached at the bargaining table, and with the assistance of a conciliator, that was achieved. It’s just unfortunate that these MGEU members had to take strike action for that to happen,” MGEU President Kyle Ross said in the statement.
The 47 workers went on strike February 12 after their union and the division failed to come to an agreement. At the time wage concerns was a major issue.
MGEU says members will be getting wage increases between roughly 16 per cent to slightly more than 20 per cent over the four year agreement. An MGEU spokesperson tells CTV the agreement will be in place from July 2021 to June 2025 with retroactive pay for members.
MGEU says family-related leave, increases in overtime and callout provisions, and long-serve allowance were also part of the agreement.
CTV News has reached out to SRSD. It has not yet heard back.
-
Wednesday will start off cold but end up over 20 degrees warmer than TuesdayWednesday will be over 20 degrees warmer than Tuesday! The temperature will start to increase while we sleep. It will still be cold to start, with a wind chill of -20.
-
Barrie councillors leaning on city-owned properties to address housing shortfallThe City of Barrie is diving into its portfolio of properties as a way to address a current shortfall of housing.
-
Pending short-term rental regulations already impacting B.C. touristsNicola Lloyd has been forced to adjust her B.C. travel plans after being told her Airbnb reservation needed to be cancelled.
-
N.S. man honours local and international Black public figures with limited edition clothingNorth Preston’s Trevor Silver released The Trev Black History Volume Four earlier this month.
-
Peel police officer seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in BramptonA Peel Regional Police officer has been seriously injured after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Brampton Tuesday night.
-
Storm expected to hit Alberta Rockies to close part of Icefields ParkwayA winter storm expected to drop almost half a metre of snow in the Alberta Rockies is leading Parks Canada to close a portion of a major highway.
-
Vancouver homeless population could soar by 50 percent by 2030: reportThe number of people living rough on Vancouver streets could spike to 4,700 people by 2030 according to a new study by advocates with the Carnegie Housing Project.
-
'Frigid wind chills' expected Wednesday eveningCTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is warning residents that extreme weather is moving through the region.
-
City councillor pushes for permanent 'Vancouver' signOne city councillor is hoping to make the ‘Vancouver’ sign in Coal Harbour a permanent part of the scenery.