Rural fire crews extinguish barn fire in Balzac, Alta.

A barn and a number of other items were damaged in a fire that broke out on an acreage in Balzac.

Emergency crews, including firefighters from several different areas, were called to the scene, near Range Road 292 and Township Road 262A, at about noon Saturday.

The flames were quickly contained on the property, but a grassfire ignited because of light wind in the area.

Luckily, there was no damage to a home on the property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.