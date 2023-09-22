Rural Ontario mayors demand provincial action to address ER staffing crisis
Frustration is mounting in three rural Ontario municipalities as chronic staffing shortages continue to force emergency room closures in Chesley, Walkerton, and Durham.
- Download the CTV News app free to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The mayors of Arran-Elderslie, Brockton, and West Grey have joined forces, issuing a joint statement urging the provincial government to take immediate action to resolve the crisis.
The municipal leaders say they have repeatedly brought their concerns to the province and say the staffing crisis would eventually undermine the government's plans to expand residential construction across Ontario.
Chesley's emergency department has been closed since early September and will remain closed until at least October 2, while the emergency departments in Durham and Walkerton have had rolling closures most weekends over the summer.
Residents have been fighting to save their emergency departments with protests following the controversial closure of Minden's ER.
With files from Diana Meder, Bounce 92.3
-
Northern Ont. woman turns 100A milestone birthday was celebrated at Red Oaks Villa in Sudbury Friday.
-
Hands-free plane completes test flights in northeastern Ont.A Toronto-based company conducted test flights of its autonomous plane in northeastern Ontario recently.
-
Crum powers Redblacks past Roughriders 36-28It was dicey towards the end, but the Ottawa Redblacks can breathe a little easy after ending a lengthy winless skid.
-
Culture Days kick-off in Sault Ste. MarieThe Fall Rendezvous at the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in the Sault is in full swing.
-
Fallen South Simcoe officer honoured by hundreds of colleagues in annual 'Run to Remember'A fallen South Simcoe Police officer was honoured by hundreds of officers Friday on a journey that was near and dear to his heart.
-
Northern Ont. couple shares their story to show the importance of organ donationA Greater Sudbury couple is sharing their experience with a kidney exchange-type program.
-
Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin moving into cabinetA local MPP is taking a big step forward in light of the sudden resignation of one of her colleagues.
-
Zelenskyy, accompanied by Trudeau, greets large crowd of supporters in TorontoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is greeting a large crowd of supporters at a Canadian Armed Forces facility in Toronto.
-
Blue Jays win 6-2 in Game 1 against Tampa Bay RaysThe Toronto Blue Jays won 6-2 Friday in the first of a 3-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.