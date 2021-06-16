Rural pop-up clinics giving second COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

The City of Ottawa says residents who received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a rural pop-up clinic will be getting a phone call this week from Ottawa Public Health to arrange a second dose at an upcoming clinic next week.

The city held several pop-up clinics in rural wards in late March for people 75 and older or recipients of chronic home care.

There will be four rural pop-up clinics that will offer second doses to residents between June 20 and 25.

Rural clinics will take place at the following locations:

R.J. Kennedy Memorial Arena, 1115 Dunning Rd.

West Carleton High School, 3088 Dunrobin Rd.

South Carleton High School, 3673 McBean St.

Osgoode Township High School, 2800 8th Line Rd.

The city says if you received your first dose at a rural pop-up clinic but have already made arrangements for a second shot, you will not be contacted.

These clinics are by appointment only and no walk-ins will be accepted. Vaccines will only be offered to people who are contacted directly. You cannot book an appointment at these clinics through the provincial portal or by contacting the city or OPH yourself.

For all other vaccine appointments, the city says residents should book using the Ontario portal online or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week. You can also book a vaccine appointment at a participating pharmacy.