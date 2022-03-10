Rural southern Alberta community teams up to help refugee family

As the devastating situation continues in Ukraine, a Lethbridge-area family is sponsoring a Ukrainian family fleeing the war.

The Possin family has opened their doors for those arriving into Canada. The family of nine, including mom Christine and dad James, already have a full house, but soon they’ll be growing by three. The Possins are privately sponsoring a Ukrainian family fleeing the country.

"You just see the devastation going on there and your heart just goes out to each individual there. I’m kind of overwhelmed with (asking myself) what could I do? Maybe I could do something small," said Christine Possin.

Through friends the Possins were introduced to a family of three including a six-year-old daughter, who are currently fleeing Ukraine.

After discussions with their family, the Possins decided to privately sponsor the family fleeing, but in order for the southern Alberta family to become a sponsor, they needed to get five other members from the surrounding neighbourhood of Moon River Estates to help out. Christine quickly took to a neighbourhood group chat on Facebook and received multiple heart-warming responses.

"It's been eye-opening for me to see what a community can do when we come together. Everyone has volunteered to do something and that's been great. I think it's not only going to help the family coming here, but it's really unifying us as a community," said Christine.

As it's a private sponsorship, funding from the federal government isn’t possible, but that hasn’t stopped the community from going ahead with the process. The Ukrainian family has not yet arrived in Canada, but when they do, Christine says they’ll be able to stay for as long as possible.

"My understanding is that's the path towards permanent residency, so then it gives them a really great opportunity to start their lives over here," Christine added.

Ongoing preparations are being done by the community, with enough money already being raised to support the family for over a year. The Possins say by sharing their story, they hope to encourage other families to think about doing the same.

"There’s thousands of people in southern Alberta, just opening their homes and their hearts and caring for these people because they have nothing right now. Their homes (have been) destroyed, they don't have hospitals to go back to because they're gone," said James Possin.

When it comes to growing the family, they say it’s the least of their worries.

"We both grew up in big families and it's like, you can always add another place at the table," said Christine.

"I like to think of it as ‘there’s always room at the inn'," James added.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said that the current situation pertaining to Ukrainian families and individuals is not yet a resettlement operation and remains solely an immigration matter at this stage.

Lethbridge Family Services told CTV News, that either way they are poised and ready to welcome those into the community.