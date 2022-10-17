Rural to rural conference focuses on healthcare

The rolling temporary closures of emergency departments across rural Ontario is creating questions residents never had to ask themselves before.

“Is my local emergency department open? Do I phone first to find out? Do I google to see if an emergency department is open? It shouldn’t be like that,” says emergency department physician, Dr. Ken Milne.

Dr. Milne says he’s never seen it this bad in his 27 years as an emergency department physician in rural Ontario. After his talk on healthcare and how to spot bad science in Brussels at the Rural Talks to Rural Conference, he’s heading to cover an emergency room shift at a local, rural hospital.

“Everyone should have access to appropriate, timely healthcare. It shouldn’t depend on your postal code. It should depend on your need,” says Milne, who also teaches at Western University in London.

Rural healthcare was the focus of Day 1 of the 4th Rural Talks to Rural Conference, which is appropriately taking place at the reconstituted Four Winds Event Barn in downtown Brussels.

“R2R(Rural Talks to Rural), this time around, is looking at rural, as where it’s at right now, but also and more importantly, where are we going. And our questions are as important as any questions, anywhere,” says conference co-organizer, Peter Smith.

Whether it’s rural healthcare, housing, immigration, or community, all which will be discussed this week, collaboration or coming together as one, is the key, says Dr. Baretta Casey.

She helped start the Centre for Rural Health in Kentucky, the inspiration for Huron County’s Gateway Centre of Excellence in Rural Health.

“Getting the community itself, the people who live, breathe, and work, in these communities every day. You gotta get them all together and you gotta get people to talking,” says Dr. Casey.

Which is to say, says Casey, that rural Ontario or Kentucky, simply doesn’t have enough people to not have everyone on the same page, and focused on common goals.

“You can have many unintended consequences, if you leave any part of that out,” she says.

The Rural Talks to Rural Conference runs through Thursday with discussions about housing, climate, community, and of course, health care. You can learn more here.