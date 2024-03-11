Rush hour delays expected as crews deal with underpass issues and flooding on Ring Road

Delays can be expected for commuters in Regina on Monday afternoon who plan on using Ring Road near Ross Avenue.

“Starting immediately for four hours, the northbound centre lane and southbound outside lane at Ring Road and Ross Avenue will be restricted,” the City of Regina said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after 3:30 Monday afternoon.

According to the city, crews will be repairing a jetting underpass due to flooding over Ring Road.

Temperatures in Regina reached about six degrees Monday.

Daytime highs are expected to remain above zero all week.

Starting immediately for four hours, the northbound centre lane and southbound outside lane at Ring Road and Ross Avenue will be restricted while crews repair a jetting underpass due to flooding over Ring Road.