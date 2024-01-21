Rush loses out against Vancouver in 11-9 defeat
Even with a goal and four assists from forward Zach Manns, the Saskatchewan Rush couldn’t pull out a win against the Vancouver Warriors.
Forward Robert Church also recorded a five point game in the 11-9 loss on Saturday.
Clark Walter and Ryan Keenan also added a single goal to the Rush’s total while Mike Messenger and Mike Triolo added two each.
Regardless of its 7-3 lead at the half – the Rush couldn’t keep the initiative against the Warriors.
Vancouver’s scoring was led by forward Adam Charlamides who recorded seven points.
Both Saskatchewan’s Frank Scigliano and Vancouver’s Aaron Bold recorded 39 saves during the contest.
The Rush will be back in action on Feb. 3 when they host Panther City at the SaskTel Centre. The faceoff is set for 7 p.m.
-
