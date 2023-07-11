Russell Peters, Kevin Hart to headline Stanley Park comedy festival

Russell Peters and Kevin Hart have been announced as the headliners for an outdoor stand-up comedy festival coming to Vancouver's Stanley Park In September.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival posted the details online Tuesday, announcing that tickets will go on pre-sale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $59 to $199.

Peters, a Canadian favourite, will headline the show on Sept. 15. He will be joined by Reggie Watts and Steph Tolev. Information provided by the festival notes that Peters started doing stand-up comedy at open mics in Toronto before rising to international prominence, performing to sold-out crowds internationally at venues like Madison Square Garden and the O2 Arena.

Hart, joined by as-yet-unnamed "friends" will take the stage on Sept.ember 16. Hart's Netflix specials have earned him People's Choice and Grammy awards and his last tour was named the number one comedy tour of 2022 by Billboard. He's also a box office powerhouse, having appeared in 11 blockbuster movies.

Anyone attending that show is being warned that it will be a "phone-free experience," meaning any devices capable of recording will have to be locked in a pouch provided by the venue upon entering and unlocked when leaving.

The plan for the festival was approved in March and was the first one approved since the park board lifted a moratorium on new commercial events in the city's parks.

"Large scale special events activate public spaces, foster community connectedness, and provide enriching cultural experiences," the proposal to the board said.

"The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival event represents a unique opportunity to showcase a diverse, inclusive and safe experience that celebrates and features all forms of performance comedy from local acts to headline talent."

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Talaysay Tours, an Indigenous-owned and operated business that offers historical and cultural tours of Stanley Park. The Stanley Park Ecology Society will also receive a share of the profits.