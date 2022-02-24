Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns U.S., NATO
Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'
17-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder in Cambridge homicidePolice have arrested and charged a 17-year-old with first-degree murder in relation to a homicide in Cambridge over the weekend.
AG report: N.B. records fourth consecutive surplus but more work neededNew Brunswick Auditor General Paul Martin says the province has recorded its fourth consecutive surplus, but more work needs to be done to address its debt.
OPP cruiser struck while parked at collision scene in HuntsvilleAn OPP officer was taken to the hospital after his police cruiser was struck on Highway 11 in Huntsville.
'This is genius': Trump praises Putin's actions in UkraineFormer U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin announced it would recognize the breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent states.
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?To Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians -- particularly those old enough to have lived under Soviet control -- Russia's belligerence toward Ukraine has some worried that they could be the next target. The tensions have brought back memories of mass deportations and oppression.
Live updates: Ukraine leader says Russians checked outside KyivA senior U.S. defence official says Thursday's attack by Russia appears to be the first phase in what will likely be a multiple phased, large-scale invasion.
GO-VAXX vaccination clinic returning to London's East Lions Community Centre SaturdayThe provincial GO-VAXX mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will return to the East Lions Community Centre in London Saturday.
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this weekendGas prices in Ontario are expected to soar this weekend and will likely surpass the $2 a litre mark sometime next month, one expert says.