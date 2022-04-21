Russia sanctions Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Toronto Mayor John Tory
The Russian Foreign Ministry has sanctioned Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory.
In a statement issued Thursday, Russian officials said that Ford, Tory, and 59 others involved in the “development, substantiation and implementation of the Russophobic course of the ruling regime in Canada” are now prohibited from entering Russia.
A full list of those sanctioned can be found here.
In response, a spokesperson for Ford said the premier has been clear, “Ontario stands with the people of Ukraine and our support will never waver.”
Tory also issued a statement saying he is proud to stand up for democracy and “against tyranny.”
“No sanctions will ever diminish my complete rejection of an illegal invasion and the terrible loss of innocent lives it has caused,” the statement read.
“My message to the leadership of Russia waging this illegal war remains the same: Stop this aggression and leave Ukraine. Slava Ukraini!"
The sanctions were announced as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its 57th day.
-
B.C. to prioritize negotiation over litigation for Indigenous rightsThe British Columbia government says it has developed “a new approach to litigation” as part of its process to implement its 2019 legislation adopting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
-
N.S. funeral home crematorium licence suspended for 'wrongful cremation'A funeral home in Sydney, N.S., will have its crematorium licence suspended for a wrongful cremation that happened last December.
-
Airdrie Man charged with murdering mother pursues not criminally responsible defenceThe lawyer for an Airdrie man accused of murdering his mother says he is hoping his client will be found not criminally responsible for the death.
-
Fredericton Police Force makes its largest drug bust in department's historyThe Fredericton Police Force has seized several kilograms of various drugs, a large sum of cash, and multiple restricted firearms in what it's calling the biggest drug bust in the force’s history.
-
Third suspect in fatal Calgary house fire arrested in Radium, B.C.The Calgary Police Service confirms a 30-year-old man, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, has been arrested in connection with a fatal house fire in Douglasdale in February.
-
Toronto wants residents to help choose the city's new official treeToronto is asking residents to choose which tree should officially represent the city.
-
CFL reschedules Edmonton Elks-Saskatchewan Roughriders regular-season contestThe CFL announced Thursday a regular-season game between the Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders will be played a day earlier than originally scheduled.
-
Technology plays role in protection of endangered right whales off Atlantic CanadaResearchers will be using the latest technology again this year to track the movement of North Atlantic right whales in the waters off Atlantic Canada in an effort to protect the endangered animals.
-
New Anti-Racism in Sport Accord focused on making sports safe for allA new Anti-Racism in Sport Accord was launched on Thursday, which has the goal of ensuring sports are safe place for all people.