Russia sanctions Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Toronto Mayor John Tory

The Russian Foreign Ministry has sanctioned Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

In a statement issued Thursday, Russian officials said that Ford, Tory, and 59 others involved in the “development, substantiation and implementation of the Russophobic course of the ruling regime in Canada” are now prohibited from entering Russia.

A full list of those sanctioned can be found here.

In response, a spokesperson for Ford said the premier has been clear, “Ontario stands with the people of Ukraine and our support will never waver.”

Tory also issued a statement saying he is proud to stand up for democracy and “against tyranny.”

“No sanctions will ever diminish my complete rejection of an illegal invasion and the terrible loss of innocent lives it has caused,” the statement read.

“My message to the leadership of Russia waging this illegal war remains the same: Stop this aggression and leave Ukraine. Slava Ukraini!"

The sanctions were announced as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its 57th day.