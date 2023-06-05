Russia says Ukraine is launching major attacks; Kyiv accuses Moscow of misinformation
Moscow officials claimed that Ukrainian forces were making a major effort to punch through Russian defensive lines in southeast Ukraine for a second day Monday. Kyiv authorities didn't confirm the attacks and suggested the claim was a Russian misinformation ruse.
