Russia 'taken aback' by firm international support for Ukraine: PM Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinks Russia’s Vladmir Putin and his regime have been “taken aback” by the international communities’ sweeping measures intended to choke off Russia from the world and hasten the end of its war against Ukraine.

“I think the most important thing, and the thing that has really had an impact that I think we can all conclude surprised Vladimir Putin, was that we are so united, we are so firm,” Trudeau told reporters on his way in to a Liberal caucus meeting on Parliament Hill on Wednesday.

“For countries like Canada and the U.K. to be forward-leaning on pushing on sanctions, Putin probably expected. For Germany to cancel Nord Stream [a gas pipeline project], to talk about shipping weapons to Ukraine, these are things that I think has definitely taken aback the Russian system because we are so united and standing up not just for Ukraine, but for the principles of democracy that matter so much,” said the prime minister.

On Tuesday, the United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favour of demanding Russia immediately stop its attack on Ukraine, a move Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky praised.

“The world is with us,” he tweeted following the 141-5 vote that 34 countries abstained from.

In the lead up to, and from the outset of Putin’s invasion, Canadian officials have been making regular announcements of response efforts, from military and humanitarian aid, to a series of punitive financial measures on key Russian banks and top figures. The federal government has also taken steps to shut down domestic airspace and waterways to Russian-affiliated planes and ships.

These moves have largely been taken in co-ordination with allied countries, as Putin continues to be widely condemned internationally for his unjustified invasion resulting in civilian deaths and destruction in highly populated regions of Ukraine.

Vowing that more sanctions are coming, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland did acknowledge Tuesday the likelihood of “collateral damage” on Canada’s economy as sanctions continue to be levelled.

Trudeau told reporters Wednesday morning that the sanctions are necessary and they will hurt Russia much more. He said that while there may be industries in Canada that are affected as a result, the government will see what it can to do “compensate.”

In calling for more targeted and “aggressive” sanctions including on Russian oligarchs, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said should there be blowback in Canada, the government should ensure any effects on workers or businesses are mitigated.

This afternoon key cabinet ministers will be holding an update on Canada’s response efforts.

Facing continued calls from the opposition parties to see Canada drop visa requirements for Ukrainians wanting to come to Canada, the government says it is continuing to look at options for further immigration and consular supports, with Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser telling reporters on Monday that additional measures were coming soon.

The Conservatives are also calling for Trudeau to expel Russia’s ambassador to Canada. On Tuesday night the Russian Embassy in Ottawa, which was the site of anti-war protests over the weekend, issued a lengthy statement attempting to justify its actions and denying Russia is targeting civilians, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

With files from CTV News’ Sarah Turnbull