Russia turns to China to make Sputnik shots to meet demand Russia is turning to multiple Chinese firms to manufacture the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in an effort to speed up production as demand soars for its shot. UW study finds applying UV light to common disinfectants makes them safer to use Man killed following collision on Maley Drive in Sudbury A 44-year-old man driving a motorcycle was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle collision at the roundabout on Maley Drive at Lansing Avenue. ‘Keep ordering the food from us’: restaurants adjust to takeout life In this lockdown, the third so far in Ontario’s attempts to quell the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants are struggling to keep the doors open.