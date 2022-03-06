Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
A second attempt to evacuate civilians from a besieged city in southern Ukraine collapsed Sunday amid renewed Russian shelling, while Russian President Vladimir Putin turned the blame for the war back on Ukraine and said the invasion could be halted 'only if Kyiv ceases hostilities.'
Record gas prices bring pain at the pumpsGas prices in Ottawa rose again Sunday, eclipsing a record set just two days before.
Localized flooding shuts down roads in parts of Simcoe CountyWarmer temperatures have caused localized flooding in Simcoe County, leading police to temporarily close a number of roads on Sunday.
'The sky's the limit': Metro Vancouver gas prices hit a staggering 209.9 cents per litreSince breaking the all-time record Wednesday, the price of gasoline in Metro Vancouver has done it again, and again, climbing another 23 cents in just four days.
UBC sexual assault support centre sees demand nearly triple, seeks additional fundingBeginning Monday, UBC students will be voting on a proposed fee increase to fund an on-campus sexual assault support centre that has seen a major surge in demand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
'What about Timber Bay?' Survivor wants home recognized as residential schoolYvonne Mirasty was nine years old when she was taken. "When my mom got home from work, we were gone."
'You're gonna be up riding waves': WEM Surf Club helps beginners and experts hang looseEdmonton may be landlocked, but surfing in the prairies is a lot closer than you may think.
No one hurt in Overbrook shootingOttawa police say no one has been reported hurt after shots were fired in the Overbrook neighbourhood this weekend.
'Have the patient decide, not the government': B.C. man doesn't want to lose family doctor over vaccine mandateB.C.'s vaccine mandate for health professionals comes into effect March 24, but some patients are questioning if it's necessary.
Suspects identified, one charged, in incident involving assault and truck theftPolice say charges have been laid against one person in connection with an assault on a Good Samaritan who stopped for a crash in the city of Brooks.