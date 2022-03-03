Russian flag to remain on Sudbury 'Bridge of Nations'

Russia's flag will continue to fly on Sudbury's 'Bridge of Nations' despite attacks on Ukraine.

That from the committee who helps run the initiative that crosses over the railyards that cut through the city's downtown.

"The concept of our 'Bridge of Nations' was to showcase who lives in Sudbury and how many communities live in peace here in Sudbury. Every flag that's on the bridge was fundraised by the respective community and it's a symbol to show pride, peace and goodwill to our community," the committee's co-chair, Ursula Sauve, said.

Numerous Facebook posts in the city have been calling for the flag's removal or at least for the flag to be lowered while Russia is invading Ukraine.

Sauve helped start the project more than 15 years ago. She said the bridge was never meant to be a political statement.

"What's going on in the world right now is very challenging for everyone," said Sauve. "We've just come through COVID and all the devastation from that. And now the beginning of real, serious conflict in Ukraine, caused by Russia, is very concerning."

She said she received a call from one individual about the Russian flag on the bridge and called him back to explain the committee's position to him. Sauve said he was happy with her explanation.

She's also been told the city received a few requests to have it removed.

Sauve fears taking one flag down would be precedent-setting. Many of the flags on the bridge are from war-torn countries and she said it would go against the spirit of inclusivity in which the flags were raised.

She's since written to the city's councillors and the mayor:

"There were requests before to lower flags, i.e. the flag from France after the terrorist attacks. At one time, there were requests not to have certain flags on the bridge. We were always able to keep the focus on local residents and their children who desire to live peacefully together ... and to avoid politics.

This is a request to remove an existing flag. Sudbury remains to be the home of Russian residents. Putin does not represent the Russian population and certainly not our local residents."

The committee and the city's decision to leave the flag alone comes after Sault Ste. Marie recently decided to remove the flag from its city hall. Mayor Christian Provenzano announced the decision over Twitter.

"As an act of solidarity with Ukraine and our own Ukrainian community here in the City of Sault Ste. Marie, the Russian Flag flying in front of city hall will be taken down," Provenzano said.

"It will remain down so long as Russia continues its unlawful and unprovoked attack against Ukraine. #StandWithUkraine."

Ukraine’s example and courage deserves our collective respect, gratitude and support.



As an act of solidarity with Ukraine and our own Ukrainian community here in @CitySSM, the Russian Flag flying in front of city hall will be taken down. (2/3)

CTV News reached out to Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger over the decision to keep the Russian flag flying on the Paris Street bridge.

His office issued the following statement:

"The committee which oversees the Bridge of Nations has a policy that the flags flown on the bridge are apolitical. We certainly support the committee's decision and believe that the flags on the Bridge of Nations are not political statements. They represent our community's belief that we are all better with inclusivity and diversity. They represent our people, our neighbours, and their country of birth and culture; not each nation's government."

The Ukrainian flag has since been raised at Sudbury's Tom Davies Square.

The identity of Ukrainian-Canadians is deeply woven into the fabric that makes up Greater Sudbury and I am proud to raise the Ukrainian flag in their honour at Tom Davies Square. Together, we must continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.



2/2 pic.twitter.com/EhhKj2uA61

CTV News also reached out to a local Ukrainian community leader who said, to the best of her knowledge, no one is really talking about the Paris Street flag and that their priorities are with loved ones overseas at the moment.

The bridge currently has 89 flags raised on it, all of them the same size and the committee said together they are making a dramatic and powerful statement for justice, freedom and peace.

"It was meant to showcase who lives here and the Russian flag here is meant to showcase our local citizens, it doesn't represent Putin," Sauve said.

She said she's hopeful people will continue to support Ukraine and adds there have been several local initiatives popping up, including the sale of Ukrainian flags and cabbage rolls at Ukrainian halls.