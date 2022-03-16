Russian invasion: Before-and-after satellite images show destruction across Ukraine

Burned-out and heavily-damaged apartment buildings, destroyed shopping malls and grocery stores, storage tanks on fire at an airport near Kyiv, and massive artillery craters in fields are among the images captured by satellite and provided by American space technology company Maxar.

Below are a series of before-and-after images taken from southeastern, northern and north-central Ukraine. The before images are from February 2022. Images shown during the invasion range from a period between March 9 and March 14, 2022.

Swipe from left to right on each image to compare. Can't see the images below? Click here.

The satellite image below shows a close-up view of apartment buildings and fires with damage in the area of the Zhovtnevyi district in western Mariupol, Ukraine after the Russian invasion on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The before image was taken on June 15, 2019.

(Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

View full-screen version of interactive map by Esri Canada

These satellite images show the Epicentr K shopping centre in Chernihiv, Ukraine on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, before it was damaged and on Thursday, March 10, 2022 after it was damaged during the Russian invasion.

This multispectral satellite image shows artillery craters in the fields and damaged buildings in the Zhovtnevyi district in western Mariupol, Ukraine, during the Russian invasion on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The image taken before the attack is from June 15, 2019.

This multispectral satellite image shows buildings and fuel storage tanks on fire at Antonov Airport, during the Russian invasion, in Hostomel, Ukraine on Friday, March 11, 2022. The image taken before the attack is from May 4, 2017.

This satellite image shows destroyed and burning warehouse buildings in Stoyanka, Ukraine, in the western Kyiv region, during the Russian invasion on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The image taken before the attack is from May 4, 2017.

This satellite image shows grocery stores and shopping malls obliterated in the Russian invasion in Mariupol, Ukraine on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The image taken from before the attack is from June 15, 2019.

These satellite images show the Portcity shopping mall and other stores in Mariupol, Ukraine on June 15, 2019 and after the Russian invasion on Wednesday March 9, 2022.

This satellite image shows burning and heavily damaged apartment buildings and the destroyed Port City shopping mall in western Mariupol, Ukraine on Monday, March 14, 2022. The image taken before the attack is from June 15, 2019.

