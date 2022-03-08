Russian Pavilion won't be participating in this year's Folklorama

When Folklorama returns this summer, the Russian Pavilion will not be participating.

On Monday, the pavilion tweeted that it cannot open and stay out of politics.

The tweet said that the Association of Russian-Speaking Manitobans is “categorically opposed to the military action of Russian government against Ukraine,” and will help the people of Ukraine in any way it can.

In a statement, Folklorama said it respects this decision and looks forward to the pavilion returning once those involved feel it is right to do so.

