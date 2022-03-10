Russians in Canada react to Ukraine invasion and growing crisis

Alina Kirsanova moved to Canada from Russia more than 20 years ago. According to Kirsanova, there are many differences when it comes to how life is lived in both countries

“Feeling safe and feeling able to do things and not to worry much about violence,” said Kirsanova.

Now many Russians are also worried about war and as she follows events overseas, Kirsonova is deeply saddened by her native country's invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s crazy, it’s despicable, it’s unthinkable because we all, Russia and Ukraine, fought together in World War II,” she said.

Kirsanova has friends and family in both Ukraine and Russia and says, for the most part, her Russian peers agree with her views on the invasion.

“My friends to whom I talk on internet and who are able to read news and know what is going on are strongly against the war,” said Kirsanova, who added those who only get their news from Russian media tend to have different views.

“They say accept all of this propaganda that is fed to them, and they repeat the words that they hear from TV.”

Norman Pereira is professor emeritus of history and Russian studies at Dalhousie University. Pereira’s wife is also from Russia and he has deep family roots to the country.

“On my mother’s side I am from the same city as my wife is, St. Petersburg,” said Pereira.

Pereira says he does not sense a large measure of support for Vladimir Putin from Russians living in Canada.

“My impression, especially from my wife and also from others and from the Russian diaspora in Canada, is that they are very opposed to it," said Pereira.

"They think it’s tragic, not just for Ukrainians but for Russia as well.”

Pereira said there are several scenarios that could play out as to where the invasion will lead and how the war will end. He also said there is a high level of concern felt by many Russians and others living in the three nearby Baltic Republics that it could escalate into a broader conflict involving multiple countries.

“Article Five of the NATO ground rules specifies an attack on one centimetre of NATO territory will lead to everyone getting involved and it’s very dangerous,” said Pereira.

It is a fear based on uncertainty felt by many Russians in Canada and abroad.