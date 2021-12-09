iHeartRadio

'Rust' crew members say morale was high, deny allegations the set was 'chaotic, dangerous' in new letter

Members of the cast and crew of 'Rust' released a letter on Thursday saying the descriptions of the film set as a "chaotic, dangerous, and exploitative workplace are false" and distract from the tragic death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, and the need to reform "outdated industry firearm and safety practices."
