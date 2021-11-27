Rustix Studio holds first ever Holiday Market

If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family Saturday, Rustix Studio in London is holding its first ever Holiday Market.

It’s a great chance to shop local, and support over 30 artisan and small businesses from southern Ontario.

Rustix’s co-owner Heather says all vendor fees will be donated to help the community build a local outdoor ice rink in Talbot Village.

There will be a 50/50 draw with funds going towards the new outdoor rink for local kids.

Free hot chocolate being served throughout the evening and s’mores kits will be available as well.

The Holiday Market is a one-day event, running today from 4-8 p.m. at 3323 Colonel Talbot Road in London.

Rustix Studio is a family operated business that designs and builds unique hand crafted rustic furniture.