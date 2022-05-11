RV and trailer owners camp locally as fuel prices rise

Just as COVID-19 limited camping in 2020 and 2021, it appears inflationary pressures will impact the 2022 season.

The rising cost of fuel is the major factor, some campers at Fanshawe Conservation Area tell CTV News.

Yet, in a time of higher prices for gas, food and housing, Rose and Bruce Beechey of London, Ont. are faring better than most.

The pair are seasonal campers at Fanshawe, residing at the park from May 1 until mid-October.

As they sip morning coffee, they express no regrets over their decision to sell their home and move here.

Still, at one time, they planned to move around in the RV they now call home. But with the price of gas, they have given up on that dream.

“It’s a super gas pig”, Bruce said, “And, wow, I can’t imagine people driving these things around and what it must cost them. It’s probably a couple of hundred dollars to go to Toronto and back, from London here. That’s a lot.”

It sure is, according to Mike Knapp. Another Londoner, Knapp didn’t travel far with his new diesel pick-up truck and trailer, purchased at the start of the pandemic, to camp at Fanshawe.

Knapp confirms far off excursions are out for the summer of 2022.

“We took it out to B.C. last year, but I don’t think I’m going there this year with fuel prices,” he said.

So if regional parks are the place many recreational campers will look, are they too late to book?

Unlike some area provincial parks, Fanshawe has some sites available for the Victoria Day long weekend. However, they are all tenting sites without electricity.

Still, those who do come can expect full amenities for the first time in two years.

“We are opening the pool back up this year. We are going to have canoe and kayak rentals,” states Assistant Park Superintendent Alison Miller.

It’s all music to the ears of Jake Hopf. He has called Fanshawe home for 28 summer seasons.

“It’s been really great so far. I sure hope it stays this way,” he said.