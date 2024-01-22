RV fire leaves homeless Edmontonian looking for shelter again

A homeless Edmonton man feels lucky to be alive after a fire destroyed the RV he was living in Monday morning.

Peter Hatfield told CTV News Edmonton he had been staying in the rented RV near 107 Avenue and 111 Street for nearly a year.

"I was lighting up the stove and it blew up," he said of how Monday's fire started.

Firefighters were called just before 8 a.m. and were on scene within five minutes. They had the fire out by the end of an hour.

Hatfield believes two propane tanks exploded. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services did not confirm a cause.

"Lucky for this girl here, she stopped and helped me," Hatfield said of a Good Samaritan who called 911.

"I ran out to the road and I asked her to call the fire truck. Almost all the cars were just going by."

Hatfield said his new situation is "hard for me."

Earlier in the year, he saw a friend die in a tent fire.

Hatfield guessed he'd end up in a camp again.

"Hopefully I'll make it."

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services for more information.