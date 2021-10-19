RV owners launch petition to keep trailer dumping station at Cambridge's Churchill Park

The future of a trailer dumping station at Churchill Park is up for debate at Cambridge city council's Tuesday night meeting.

More than 400 people have signed a petition to keep the service going, citing environmental and illegal dumping concerns.

"We have all seen Christmas Vacation when Cousin Eddie is dumping his sewage down the storm sewer and that's what I really didn't want to see," said Shane Russell, an avid camper and RV owner who started the petition.

He's pushing for the city to keep the only free trailer dumping site in the area open.

The City of Cambridge's manager of wastewater said the site was originally installed in the 1970s for the campground area, but when the campground closed in 2015 it remained open for RV owners at no cost.

"There are five paid dumping stations available within Waterloo Region for RV owners. Given the updates required to convert this service as pay-per-use station, the recommendation is being made to either close it permanently or keep it open seasonally as a pay-per-use station," the manager of wastewater said in a statement.

"We have been using this for the past 45 years and the service is paid for by our water rates, a third of our bill is for wastewater," Russell said.

He said he's worried RV owners will illegally dump into storm sewers, causing an environmental risk.

A report on the proposal is to be presented to Cambridge city council on Tuesday night.