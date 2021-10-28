RVH admits its first COVID-19 patient from out of province

Critical care staff at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is treating the Barrie hospital's first out of province COVID-19 patient.

RVH has admitted around 200 COVID-19 patient transfers from capacity-crunched hospitals in the province throughout the pandemic, but this marks the first from Saskatchewan.

"It is a momentous occasion," said RVH chief of staff Dr. Jeff Tyberg.

The overwhelmed prairie province has transferred at least 19 patients to Ontario hospitals, with plans for nine more by the end of the week.

RVH was unable to provide information on the severity of the patient's illness or vaccination status, but Dr. Tyberg says, "The fact that they were transferred because they needed an intensive care unit bed and Saskatchewan didn't have one to offer suggests that patient clearly needs that level of care.

We're hoping that patient is going to get better."

According to the Health Minister, Ontario now has 132 patients in ICUs, roughly 90 per cent unvaccinated or with an unknown vaccine status.

RVH currently has three patients being treated for the virus, with the Saskatchewan patient the only infected person in intensive care.

"Everybody on the team, physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, have expressed that they're happy to help this patient. They're happy to help Saskatchewan in any way they can," Dr. Tyberg said.

The intensive care unit at RVH is currently at roughly 65 per cent, as Dr. Tyberg assures Simcoe Muskoka residents, the hospital can care for patients across the country and locally.