RVH and York University sign MOU to train next generation of caregivers and researchers

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and York University signed a Memorandum of Understanding Tuesday to promote academic teaching and applied research.

The partnership will continue to provide real-world educational opportunities for York’s nursing and allied health students.

This year alone, RVH has on-boarded and provided clinical placements for 70 students.

“Having these virtual relationships and trying to give them simulated reality is something, partnerships we’re doing a lot more with universities like York now. So that students when they get here, they have an expectation of what they’re going to experience when they’re on site. So these sort of relationships really ready students for the future of being here in practice,” said RVH President and CEO Gail Hunt.

Under the new MOU, RVH will also increase collaboration for research opportunities in the areas of mental health, senior care, urgent care medicine, disease treatment and prevention,

new health technologies, artificial intelligence and more.

“We’re excited about the kinds of research projects that RVH are doing and the ones that we’re doing because we see a lot of synergy and the ability to move quicker and faster together,” said York University President and Vice Chancellor Rhonda Lenton.

The two organizations are now working on setting up more clinical student placements for next year.