RVH anticipates opening all its operating rooms by Feb. 21

The chief of staff of Simcoe County's largest hospital expects to be able to reopen all the facility's operating rooms by Feb. 21.

Dr. Jeff Tyberg says the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has been using four to six of its 11 operating suites since the province directed hospitals to pause non-emergency surgeries in early January.

Some diagnostic tests and screenings are back on.

Tyberg says the hospital is planning a gradual ramp to work through a backlog of an estimated 7,000 surgeries.

"We may go from six to eight to nine (operating rooms)," Tyberg says. Depending on the guidance from the province and the availability of staff, we'll ramp up to our full 11 operating rooms and three endoscopy suites as quickly as we're allowed to and as quickly as we have the staff to be able to do so."

The timeline will depend on direction from the province as well as the local and regional pandemic picture.

Tyberg says staff levels have been improving, with the number of RVH employees unable to come to work because they're sick or have been exposed to COVID-19 at about 70 a day, compared to 250 a few weeks ago.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 remain high but are stabilizing. Tyberg says that RVH had 65 COVID patients on Friday morning, 30 of them acute or active, with four in the ICU.

RVH continues to support other hospitals in the region and beyond, taking transfers of critically ill patients to alleviate pressure elsewhere.