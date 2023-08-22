RVH Auxiliary expecting largest 50/50 jackpot yet

There's a little more than a week to go to get your tickets for what could be a record-setting 50/50 draw.

Royal Victoria Hospital's (RVH) Auxiliary says if the numbers keep trending in the same direction as they currently are, the jackpot will be the highest in its nearly 3-year history with the potential of surpassing $250,000.

"It's really exciting to win that kind of money. It could be life-changing for some people," said Lise McCourt, the president of the RVH Auxiliary. "But it's also life-changing for us. It means that you are supporting your local hospital, and that's huge for us to be able to help in our small way to help RVH."

The 50/50 draw was started in December 2020. Since then, nearly $ 4 million in prize money has been distributed, while $ 1 million has been donated to RVH.

Funds collected through the 50/50 draw are being directed toward the hospital's expansion of its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

"RVH right now is working on expanding the neonatal intensive care unit because right now it is really tight in there for our little babies," said McCourt. "So we are raising $ 5 million, the volunteers, to help with the costs of expansion for this NICU."

You can click here if you'd like to participate in this month's draw.