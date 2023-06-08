RVH Auxiliary volunteer celebrates 50 years of service

A Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) volunteer marked a milestone at the Barrie hospital.

Josie Hunter has dedicated much of her life to volunteering, recently celebrating 50 years of service.

"What an incredible accomplishment," said RVH Auxiliary President Lise McCourt. "The Auxiliary and RVH have been blessed by people like Josie who have been so generous with their time and kindness in helping patients."

Hunter started volunteering at the hospital in 1972 at the urging of friends involved with the Auxiliary organization.

The long-time volunteer would spend the next five decades working in the shop, supporting the many Auxiliary fundraising events, and making many friends along the way.

"It was a social life," Hunter said.

The RVH Auxiliary volunteer service began in 1897 with four women raising funds for the first hospital in Barrie.

Today, volunteers support patient care and have become a "mighty fundraising force."

"We are currently working on our $5 million pledge to the Keep Life Wild campaign, which we hope to complete in record time," concluded McCourt.

At a special ceremony on Tuesday, Hunter was presented with a volunteer service pin for her dedication to volunteering.