RVH Auxiliary working towards raising millions for youngest patients

The region's largest hospital is hoping for more help as it works towards renovating its centre for caring for its youngest patients.

The deadline for RVH's Auxiliary 50/50 draw is at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. The draw is continuing to raise funds for the neonatal intensive care unit, which needs an expansion in the coming years.

"The square footage in this program is really tiny compared to the needs, and so at this point in time with our system, we actually need to improve the footprint, make bigger stages so families can stay and be more connected with their children and their newborns," said Audra Jesso, the manager for the maternal newborn program.

Jesso says that parents are paired with their newborn babies as much as possible, a practice that has proven to lower infection rates and lead to shorter stays.

"They are the most fragile newborns because they require either ventilator support or oxygen support," said Jesso. "They can be born a bit early and various other things that require them to need the services of this spectacular team."

The draw set a goal in March 2020 to raise $ 5 million for patient care, with the first half of that targeted toward the neonatal intensive care unit. So far, half of that $2 million has been raised.

"I'm actually thrilled that the community has come out as it has to support us, the auxiliary, in this fundraising initiative that we have undertaken," said Lise McCourt, the auxiliary president.

