RVH battles deadly COVID-19 outbreak as it prepares to rollout third doses

The outbreak in the Transitional Care Unit at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has turned deadly after two patients passed away with COVID-19.

Currently, the Barrie hospital is treating 11 COVID-19 patients.

While trying to contain the outbreak, RVH prepares for the expanded rollout of third doses.

Staff at the RVH Sperling Drive Immunization Clinic are waiting for the Ontario government to expand third-dose eligibility.

Steve Walker is one of 7,100 residents in Simcoe Muskoka who received a third dose of the vaccine.

"I have pancreatic cancer," the Barrie man said. "I was told it was best that I should get my third dose."

Walker said he is optimistic. "Three more chemos to go. I'm going to kick butt."

And while Walker is happy to have undergone his third shot, not everyone is eligible.

Bill Giller was hoping to roll up his sleeve for the third time, but the 95-year-old Barrie resident isn't on the list just yet.

"I just feel I'd take any precautions that are reasonable, and that seems reasonable under the circumstances," Giller said.

But he will have to wait.

Immune-compromised, along with seniors in long-term care and retirement homes, are on the list of high-risk individuals eligible for third doses five months after getting their first two shots.