RVH battles multiple COVID-19 outbreaks, more than 5 dozen infected
More than five dozen individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) as the Barrie hospital battles outbreaks in four units.
An outbreak in an RVH-run unit at IOOF Seniors Home has grown, with 24 patients and 15 staff members testing positive.
On Monday, a release by the hospital noted four patients in the Transitional Care Unit, plus six staff members, had fallen ill with the virus.
The Cardiac Renal unit has seven patients and six staff members infected, and the In-centre Dialysis Clinic confirmed two patients and two staffers tested positive.
The release noted that infected patients are moved to a unit specializing in caring for COVID-19 patients.
" All other patients on the unit are isolated, on contact precautions, tested frequently and closely monitored for symptoms as well as caregivers tested and monitored closely," the release stated.
The hospital said an outbreak in a surgical unit that infected multiple patients and staff members has since been declared over.
-
How much would a full-time city councillor be paid? Councillor van Holst wants to knowIs the role of city councillor part-time? Full-time? Or something unique?
-
Betty White's 100th birthday brings out the generosity of British ColumbiansThousands of dollars (and counting) poured into B.C. animal shelters and rescue facilities Monday, on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.
-
'Everybody likes astronomy': Looking back at 50 years of Calgary's Rothney Astrophysical ObservatoryThe Rothney Astrophysical Observatory west of Calgary is celebrating 50 years in operation.
-
Sudbury animal shelters benefit from the Betty White ChallengeActor Betty White would have turned 100 on Monday. Even though she has passed away, her legacy lives on with the Betty White Challenge, where people are encouraged to donate to local animal groups.
-
‘This is a snowmageddon’: Waterloo Region rocked by largest winter storm in yearsWaterloo region is digging out of its worst winter storm in years after more than 25 centimetres of snow fell Monday.
-
What to expect on Tuesday after Toronto's snowstormThere is still a possibility of more flurries in Toronto as residents start the lengthy cleanup process following Monday’s massive snowstorm.
-
St. Clair College extends online learning for another weekSt. Clair College is delaying its return to in-person instruction for an additional week.
-
Ancient life may be just one possible explanation for Mars rover's latest discoveryIn the search for life beyond Earth, NASA's Curiosity rover has been on a nearly decade-long mission to determine if Mars was ever habitable for living organisms.
-
Oncoming snow storm may cause home care delays or cancellations: WRHAAn oncoming snow storm expected to hit Winnipeg may cause delays or cancellations for some home care services.