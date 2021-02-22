Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has been cleared of all COVID-19 outbreaks.

The hospital had four outbreaks in units over the past month, which resulted in 24 patients and 27 staff infections. Additionally, 12 people died from virus-related complications.

On Monday, the hospital announced the outbreak in the Cancer Palliative Unit is over.

The unit has reopened to transfers and new admissions.

The other units with outbreaks were the Integrated Stroke and Rehabilitation, Transitional Care Unit, and Specialized Seniors Care unit.

RVH continues to restrict visitors, with some exceptions, because of the community's ongoing threat of a COVID-19 variant.