Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie has confirmed another COVID-19 outbreak.

The new outbreak has infected one patient, one staff member and includes one death is in the hospital's Transitional Care Unit.

"We are monitoring this situation carefully and taking all necessary action to ensure the safety of our patients, staff and physicians," said Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO. "A full investigation is underway to conduct contact tracing, and we have implemented our Outbreak Management Protocol, which includes enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education and frequent communication to patients. As a further precaution, all staff who have recently provided care on the unit will be tested."

The hospital has temporarily closed the unit to admissions and transfers.

The outbreak is associated with an active outbreak in RVH's Integrated Stroke and Rehabilitation Unit. To date, 10 patients and 18 hospital staff have been infected, and three patients have died.

The hospital has a no visitor restriction in place amid the outbreaks.