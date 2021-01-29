The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has confirmed a third COVID-19 outbreak in the Barrie hospital. The new outbreak is in the Specialized Seniors Care Unit, where two patients have become infected.

This latest outbreak follows two other active outbreaks declared earlier this month, in the hospitals Transitional Care and Integrated Stroke and Rehabilitation units. To date, 18 patients and 24 staff members have become infected, and six patients have died.

The hospital says the patients in all of the units have been swab tested, are quarantining in their rooms, and are being monitored for symptoms.

Public health will be contacting patients who were recently discharged from the Specialized Seniors Care Unit and advising them to self-isolate.

The hospital has enhanced its cleaning, surveillance, education, and communication with patients. Staff members who recently provided care on the unit are also being tested.

All three of the units where outbreaks have been declared are closed to new admissions.

The hospital also has a no visitor restriction in place amid the outbreaks.