Health-care workers across Simcoe County are rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases rise across the region.

On Tuesday, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) unveiled its vaccine program, with 3,000 doses already administered.

Dr. Keith Morley says the situation brings "tremendous relief."

"We're looking forward to not only our immediate health care professionals getting immunized, but the whole population," he said.

The Barrie hospital's president and CEO confirmed it received a second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.

"That gives us even more confidence to keep up with these huge numbers as the week unfolds," said Janice Skot.

Skot says they expect to vaccinate as many as 1,200 people daily by Thursday.

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at -70C and has a six-month shelf life at the frigid temperatures, but once removed from the freezer, it must be administered within five days, or it spoils.

Simcoe Muskoka's health unit reported 70 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and one new virus-related death.

The region has had a total of 316 cases for the current week.

Based on the health unit's projections, the region is on track to have a surge of about 85 cases by the end of the month.