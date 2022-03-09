RVH launches app to help support orthopedic patients

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) launched an app to support orthopedic patients from pre-operation through recovery.

The app offers patients virtual check-ins pre-op, day of surgery and post-op to identify medical concerns and track medication and pain management.

It also monitors side effects to catch complications sooner.

RVH Surgery Program medical director Dr. John Rissanen said the app allows patients to get focused education at the "right time in their surgical journey."

"This will help patients manage their surgical recovery with the ongoing support of their surgeon and other health care providers via SeamlessMD."

The technology replaces the previous care model that required patients to do in-person classes.

A hard copy patient handbook is available for anyone who doesn't want the app or has access to the RVH website "and be connected with ortho patient navigators" who assist with questions.