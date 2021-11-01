RVH needs your used crutches as global shortage hits Barrie hospital
A global shortage of crutches has Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) calling for donations from the public.
The Barrie hospital is accepting wood or aluminum crutches of all sizes.
RVH says the need is so great that its teams are prepared to thoroughly clean and repair the donated crutches.
In a release issued Monday, the hospital said it would waive the usual fee for patients needing crutches.
"Normally, patients are charged a fee for crutches; however, anyone given a donated pair will not be billed for them."
Used crutches can be dropped off at the RVH clinic in the Rizzardo Health and Wellness Centre at 7325 Yonge Street in Innisfil, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Paul Sadlon Motors is also accepting drop-offs in a bin inside the main entry at 550 Bayfield Street in Barrie Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
RVH says its emergency department is most in need of crutches, "particularly with snow on the not-too-far horizon, which typically results in more slips, trips and falls."
