RVH receives $1 million donation, putting dent in historic fundraising campaign

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) received a significant donation, putting a dent in its loftiest campaign ever, with a goal to raise $100 million.

The RVH Auxiliary donated $1 million to the Keep Life Wild campaign on Monday, which also happens to be International Volunteer Day.

Natalie Sherrit, RVH Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and pediatrics manager, said the funds would support a much-needed expansion in the NICU.

"The whole space needs to be upgraded. Currently, we have 12-bed spots in our NICU with very little space for families to bond with their infants and have those confidential conversations," said Sherrit.

The funds will help expand the unit by five times the size.

The RVH Auxiliary came up with creative solutions to raise money for the Barrie hospital when challenges arose over the past few years due to the pandemic.

"We have launched a community 50/50 draw which has raised amazing money for us. We have a staff 50/50 draw. We also have businesses in the hospital, our café Royale Victoria's gift shop and our lotto booth," said Lise McCourt, RVH Auxiliary president.

Monday's donation marks the first installment of a $5 million pledge to the Keep Life Wild campaign by the RVH Auxiliary. McCourt said they hope to raise and donate the rest over the next several years.