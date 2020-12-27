Rising cases of COVID-19 and a provincial lockdown have prompted changes to the visitor policy at RVH.

The Barrie hospital is now barring most visitors with very exceptions.

RVH will allow an adult to supervise a child, or one visitor to accompany a mother giving birth.

Exceptions may also be made on compassionate grounds.

Other local hospitals, including Georgian Bay General in Midland had already restricted visitor acccess.

A facility-wide outbreak of coronavirus was declared at the hospital earlier this month. Fifty-one cases and five deaths are associated with the outbreak.