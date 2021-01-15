The inaugural RVH Spirit of Giving fundraiser saw a community come together with donations piling in from across Simcoe County and Muskoka.

The initiative raised an incredible $510,731 for patient care at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie.

Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO, said she wasn't surprised with the community's generosity.

"RVH works and provides care in a very generous community, and often when we ask, the community is there for us," she said.

The more than half-a million-dollars will support four areas in the hospital, including expanding the neonatal intensive care unit and the intensive care unit, replacing mammography machines and supporting the Simcoe Muskoka regional heart program.

For the staff at CTV News Barrie, 104.1 The Dock and Pure Country, the stream-a-thon won't soon be forgotten.

"It was way more than just a broadcast. We know that every member of our team is going to rely on RVH whether directly or from somebody in one of our families, and that really brings a sense of pride to every single person in the radio stations as well as the TV station," said Justin Rydell, senior producer, CTV News Barrie.

The RVH Foundation continues to accept donations online or by phone to support bringing exceptional care closer to home.