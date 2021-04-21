RVH staff ‘burning out’ as more than 70 per cent of ICU fills with GTA patients

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is supporting overwhelmed GTA hospitals as the province tries to "load balance" patients across the system, resulting in dozens of patient transfers to the Barrie hospital.

RVH has accepted about 150 patients from GTA hospitals, 50 in the past two weeks, most COVID-19-positive and requiring critical care, the hospital reports.

With the numbers constantly changing, RVH reports having 53 patients being treated for the virus, 14 in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 12 on ventilators.

The hospital's president and CEO, Janice Skot, says over 70 per cent of patients in the ICU are out-of-town transfers. "Thirty-seven of the patients are from the GTA, and 10 of those are in the intensive care unit itself."

Skot said hospital staff are "experiencing a high level of fatigue, stress and burnout" with the influx of patients during the third wave.

She urged residents to do their part. "I really ask the public to stay the course. Please follow all public health measures. We will be here for you, and we ask you to do that in return."

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit posted 101 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the province logged 4,212, plus the highest number of ICU patients to date.

Ontario remains under a stay-at-home order until at least May 20.

