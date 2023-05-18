RVH to close COVID, Cold and Flu Clinic in Barrie

Royal Victoria Health Centre (RVH) will be closing its COVID, Cold and Flu Care clinic.

The facility, located at 29 Sperling Drive, will be closed on May 26, per Ontario Health's direction.

The clinic was created to support the community during the pandemic, servicing more than 16,900 patients since opening in November 2021.

"We are disappointed to end this service, but with the provincial government ceasing COVID-19 funding provisions, we had to close the clinic," said Leanne Weeks, Vice President, Clinical & Chief Nursing Executive.

The hospital said clinical and clerical staff working at the clinic would either return to positions within RVH or have been offered other jobs.

As services end, the hospital added that the clinic would be closed on weekends, and its weekday office hours may fluctuate.