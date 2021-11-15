RVH visitors must show proof of vaccination
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie now requires proof of vaccination for visitors.
Visitors or those attending the hospital with a patient will have to prove that 14 days have passed since their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and show identification. If they are not vaccinated, visitors will have to provide documentation that they have a medical exemption. Visitors will also be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and go directly to and from the patient room.
Suppose the visitor or essential caregiver does not have proof of vaccination or an exemption. In that case, the hospital will provide exceptions if the patient is a child, in palliative care, in labour, experiencing a life-altering illness or if the patient requires a support person due to an underlying condition.
Currently, patients are allowed one visitor per day for one hour. Visits must be scheduled in advance by calling the inpatient unit before 6 a.m. More information can be found here.
