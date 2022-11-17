Ryan meets Ryan: New Brunswick Make-A-Wish kid meets celebrity idol

A New Brunswick teen’s wish has come true after meeting Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds earlier this month.

Seventeen-year-old Ryan Burris, along with his mom and dad, travelled to New York City, N.Y., to meet Reynolds on the set of his new movie being filmed at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn.

“OK, it’s really him,” Burris thought as he met the actor.

A fan of the “Deadpool” series, in which Reynolds stars, Burris says getting to meet the actor was an easy choice when the Make-A-Wish foundation asked what he wanted.

Reynolds took Burris for a tour of the set and gave him his own director’s chair with “Burris” printed across the back.

“You know when you meet an actor, but he’s not an actor, he’s a real Canadian guy,” said Burris’ dad, Gary. “He’s very genuine, made us feel at home.”

Burris can’t say what movie Reynolds was working on but got to hang out with the actor and watch him film several scenes.

“He was really nice,” said Burris. “He’s as funny as he was in movies.”

While in the big apple, Burris checked out Time Square, looked over the city on the Empire State Building’s observation deck and ate at the Top of the Rock restaurant atop Rockefeller Center.

Burris had a non-cancerous tumour on his pituitary gland. A surgery at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax removed 99 per cent of it, but he will need to manage his hormones through medication for the rest of his life.

“Make-A-Wish is a really nice foundation and helps a lot of children every year,” said Burris. “It was nice to be able to be a part of their team and have my wish granted.”