Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP

Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.

“Today is the day that I’m announcing that I will no longer be serving as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP once a new leader has been chosen,” Meili said to begin a press conference on Friday morning.

Meili was first elected as leader of the party in 2018.

“This team of MLAs has worked so hard on things that really matter to Saskatchewan people,” he said, mentioning their focus on classroom sizes, mental health care and investments in renewable power as a few notable accomplishments. “I’m incredibly proud to have been part of that work and I’m grateful. Grateful for the support that I’ve received.”

Meili said he wants to “help, and not hinder” the NDP in establishing a new vision.

“I believe that we need a new voice and I believe Saskatchewan people are looking for one. We have seen an incredible growth in support for new democrats,” Meili said. “There’s a real opportunity for us to do what we truly need to do which is get rid of the Sask. Party and bring in a new democratic government.”

Meili has asked the president of the Saskatchewan NDP to call a leadership race. He said he’s hoping that happens soon.

“When that new leader is chosen I will gladly step aside and support that new person,” Meili said.

Meili will guide the opposition through the spring sitting of the legislature.

Ryan Meili is stepping down as leader of Saskatchewan Democrats but will continue to pursue the political principles that he believes in. Meili will guide the opposition through the spring sitting of the legislature and continue on as a Saskatoon MLA after a new leader is chosen. pic.twitter.com/p8yBjvhT20

In a byelection earlier this week, the NDP lost a seat they held for more than two decades.

However Meili said stepping down was something he had “been thinking about for a while.”

The NDP currently hold 12 seats in the Saskatchewan Legislature.

On Twitter, NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer she’s been proud to stand next to Meili in these past unprecedented years.

“This doesn’t stop us or slow us down from doing the important work that needs to be done right now,” Sarauer wrote. “We have a great team that can and will get it done together.”

Other Saskatchewan NDP caucus members took to twitter to thank Meili for his work as leader.

It's hard to know what to say. Leadership is tough, especially during a pandemic. @ryanmeili you are a stand-up guy. I'm proud to call you my friend. You've worked tirelessly, showed compassion, and made so many sacrifices for our province. Thank you for your leadership. #skpoli pic.twitter.com/CkLDXs7RBE

Some political experts say they sensed change was coming.

“The party needs to figure out a new set of messages and a new direction if it’s going to become a political force again,” Tom McIntosh, a political scientist from the University of Regina, said.

Premier Scott Moe said it seems Meili is “falling on a sword” for the rest of the NDP caucus.

“The stance of the NDP is communicated by the leader but is ultimately the decision of each of the caucus members to support that policy,” Moe said during a press conference Friday.

“The leader of the opposition is principled in his beliefs. He believes these policies that they put forward, as do all of the caucus members.”

Moe added the responsibility for some of the party’s losses over the past few years don’t just fall on Meili, but also on the caucus.

Despite calls from Meili to step down as premier, Moe said he plans to run again in 2024.