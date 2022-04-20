Ryan Meili tests positive for COVID-19
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet posted Wednesday afternoon.
“I was last to test positive and so far have the fewest symptoms, but we're all pretty wiped and grateful we'd planned to be home this week,” he said.
In the days previous to his online announcement, Meili announced that his five-year-old son, Gus, had tested positive for the virus and had to be treated in hospital.
Update: spent the day in Peds ER with Gus (4), COVID day 5. He'd been improving, but woke up crying in pain today.
He had viral myositis - muscle inflammation secondary to the virus - bad enough he couldn't walk, and blood CK levels high enough to risk damaging his kidneys. https://t.co/6QOuFQC50o pic.twitter.com/C2wRhRrxOb
According to Meili, the virus is now making its way through his household.
In his messages to social media, Meili thanked the public for their support of his family and reminded people that the pandemic is not over.
“Please remember," he said. "We learn to live with COVID by adapting to keep each other safe, not pretending its over."
-
Two-vehicle crash in Brant County sends one to hospitalProvincial police say one person has been sent to hospital as a precautionary measure after a two-vehicle crash east of Brantford.
-
Police investigate mugging in WaterlooWaterloo regional police have released photos of people believed to be connected to a person-on-person robbery that happened in Waterloo last month.
-
Registration for Go By Bike Week opens in Victoria, prizes worth $20K this yearFormerly known as "Bike to Work Week," the initiative encourages people of all ages to ride their bikes as much as possible during that week, whether it’s for work, school, exercise, or just for fun.
-
Missing Brantford man found deadAn 83-year-old Brantford man, missing since Saturday, has been found dead in a wooded area on the northeast side of the city.
-
Treasure trove of Edmonton artifacts found during Pendennis Building restorationAn Edmonton architect is working to preserve hundreds of everyday artifacts unearthed from inside an iconic downtown building, with some of the treasure dating as far back as the 1890s.
-
Visionary researcher David Barber remembered as an 'Ambassador for the Arctic'Tributes are pouring in from all over the world honouring the life of a visionary Arctic researcher from Manitoba who is being remembered as an ambassador of science, a mentor to many, and a loyal friend.
-
Fox walks: Sask. woman’s walk for MMIWG awareness reaches ReginaA North Battleford woman is raising awareness and creating understanding for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) by walking coast-to-coast.
-
‘Robots aren’t going anywhere’: Perth County YouTuber educates public about robotics with fun videosPerth East’s Dave Niewinski is a lover of all things robotic and he's sharing that passion on his YouTube channel ‘Dave's Armoury,’ where he alters robots to complete every tasks.
-
Art gallery assets must be protected from LU insolvency, art council saysAs first reported by CTV Northern Ontario, the Art Gallery of Sudbury learned recently its assets are in danger because of Laurentian University's insolvency process.